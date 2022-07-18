Skip to main content

How to Watch Van Go Season Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Brett Lewis is back with the series Van Go airing on Monday on Magnolia Network.

In the series Van Go, Brett Lewis renovates vans into tiny homes on the road, a trend that has gained steam over the past couple years as more and more people seek to live their lives by their own means while also traveling around the country.

How to Watch Van Go Season Premiere Today:

Date: July 18, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Magnolia Network

Live stream Van Go on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The show was developed by Austin company Rabbit Foot Production Studios. Van Go marks Rabbit Foot’s first foray into television after creating commercial content for brands like YETI, Shiner Beer, Frost Bank and Whataburger.

Lewis, the show's host, grew up in Austin and got hooked on van life years ago when he turned his first 1983 Vanagon into a fully functioning home on wheels. 

In the pilot episode of Van Go, Chef Rolando Garza III challenges Lewis to help him transform his food truck into a restaurant on the outside and a livable home on the inside. While that's quite the challenge, he's up for it.

Don't miss the airing of Van Go tonight on Magnolia Network at 8:00 p.m. ET!

