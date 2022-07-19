The new season of Body Cam: On The Scene premieres Tuesday on Investigation Discovery.

Body Cam: On The Scene features the actual footage of the daily activities of law enforcement officers throughout America. The footage provides firsthand accounts and insight into the dangerous situations that officers encounter daily.

How to Watch Body Cam: On The Scene, Season Premiere Today:

Date: July 19, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ID

Each story weaves interviews with responding officers throughout to provide critical context to their decisions and to add additional insight to the life-changing, sometimes tragically fatal moments.

In the new season of Body Cam: On The Scene, each episode shows the unique situations that police officers respond to, from hostage negotiations to hunting criminals to rescuing crash victims. Season two really makes you experience what it's like to be on the frontline of policing.

In the premiere episode of the second season titled "Dangerous Pursuits," it's a race against the clock for an officer after three men kidnap a baby. Don't miss the exciting new season of Body Cam: On The Scene which premieres tonight on ID. Be prepared to be surprised every episode of the season.

