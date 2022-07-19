The Captain, premiering on Monday, features the life and career of Yankees legend Derek Jeter.

Derek Jeter is a legend in the world of sports after his 20 years in pinstripes for the Yankees. His career was a fairytale on the surface, winning award after award, championship after championship and being known as one of the most popular athletes in the world. ESPN Films: The Captain premieres its series on Jeter, exploring his life in baseball, including Jeter’s relationship with Alex Rodriguez.

How to Watch ESPN Films: The Captain Premiere Today:

Date: July 18, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream ESPN Films: The Captain Premiere on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

ESPN dives deeper into the life and career of Jeter in this multi-part series.

Jeter spent exactly 20 years in his New York pinstripes, playing 2,747 games over his storied career. In that time he was a 14-time All-Star, five time Gold Glove winner, five time Silver Slugger, an All-Star Game MVP and most importantly, five-time World Series champion.

It was all wins, glamor and charm for the Michigan native for much of his career. Then New York brought in Rodriguez, as famous a talent at the same position as Jeter to help bolster the team's opportunities for more World Series titles.

In 10 years with Jeter and Rodriguez manning shortstop and third base, they won one World Series. The 2009 championship was Rodriguez’s only title and the last for Jeter before he retired.

Regional restrictions may apply.