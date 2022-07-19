Skip to main content

How to Watch ESPN Films: The Captain Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Captain, premiering on Monday, features the life and career of Yankees legend Derek Jeter.

Derek Jeter is a legend in the world of sports after his 20 years in pinstripes for the Yankees. His career was a fairytale on the surface, winning award after award, championship after championship and being known as one of the most popular athletes in the world. ESPN Films: The Captain premieres its series on Jeter, exploring his life in baseball, including Jeter’s relationship with Alex Rodriguez.

How to Watch ESPN Films: The Captain Premiere Today:

Date: July 18, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream ESPN Films: The Captain Premiere on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

ESPN dives deeper into the life and career of Jeter in this multi-part series.

Jeter spent exactly 20 years in his New York pinstripes, playing 2,747 games over his storied career. In that time he was a 14-time All-Star, five time Gold Glove winner, five time Silver Slugger, an All-Star Game MVP and most importantly, five-time World Series champion.

It was all wins, glamor and charm for the Michigan native for much of his career. Then New York brought in Rodriguez, as famous a talent at the same position as Jeter to help bolster the team's opportunities for more World Series titles.

In 10 years with Jeter and Rodriguez manning shortstop and third base, they won one World Series. The 2009 championship was Rodriguez’s only title and the last for Jeter before he retired.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
18
2022

ESPN Films: The Captain Premiere

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament, Panamaniacs vs. The Enchantment

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
usa womens soccer
Soccer

How to Watch CONCACAF Women’s Championship: United States vs Canada

By Evan Lazarjust now
USATSI_18699018
entertainment

How to Watch ESPN Films: The Captain Premiere

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
317x424-Q90_bfc8c830973241e9c01b6d54eab48402
entertainment

How to Watch World's Biggest Hammerhead?

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Unfaithful-Caught-in-the-Act-VH1
entertainment

How to Watch Caught In The Act: Unfaithful Series Premiere

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament, Sweet Home Alabama vs Zip Em Up

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Jun 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) prepares for his at bat prior to the first inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch 2022 Home Run Derby

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
image
entertainment

How to Watch The Bachelorette Episode 2

By Quinn Roberts2 hours ago
download
entertainment

How to Watch Shark Attack Files Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy