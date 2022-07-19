How to Watch World's Biggest Hammerhead?

In the brand-new special from the National Geographic channel titled World Biggest Hammerhead?, a team of shark scientists from Florida International University go on an expedition to try and locate the world's biggest great hammerhead shark.

Numerous reports of giant great hammerheads up to twenty feet in length, have put the true size potential of this species into question. A team of scientists from Florida International University, are now on an expedition off the coast of Florida to try and find the world’s biggest hammerhead.

This expedition takes them from the numerous bridges of the Florida Keys to the shark-infested waters of the Bahamas.

The great hammerhead is the largest species of hammerhead shark, belonging to the Sphyrnidae family, attaining an average length of almost five meters and reaching a maximum length of 6.5 meters.

