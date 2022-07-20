The 30th edition of the ESPY’s comes to ABC with NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry as host on Wednesday night.

Live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, comes the 30th annual ESPY Awards, back on the west coast for the first time in two years. Last year, the show came from New York while the previous year was a virtual event. Coming off his fourth NBA Finals win and first Finals MVP, Stephen Curry of the Warriors hosts with additional star presenters on tap.

How to Watch 2022 ESPY Awards, Award Show today:

Game Date: July 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Watch 2022 ESPY Awards, Award Show online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The ESPYs are back to celebrate the best in sports on and off the field in the Academy Awards of sports.

In addition to Curry hosting, presenters this year include Lil Wayne, Jon Hamm, Ciara, John Boyega, Simu Liu, Lil Rel Howery, Aubrey Plaza, Dwayne Johnson and others from the world of music, movies and entertainment.

From the world of sports, Megan Rapinoe, Russell Wilson, Odell Beckham Jr, Derek Jeter, Aaron Rodgers and others will present today.

Curry is not just hosting, though; he's also up for Male Athlete of the Year along with Connor McDavid (NHL), Rodgers (NFL) and Shohei Ohtani (MLB). His Warriors are also up for Best Team and he is up for Best NBA Player as well.

Candace Parker (WNBA), Katie Ledecky (swimming), Sunisa Lee (gymnastics) and Oksana Masters (track and field) are all up for Best Athlete in women’s sports.

In one of the most inspirational categories, Joe Burrow (NFL), Diamond DeShields (WNBA), Trey Mancini (MLB) and Klay Thompson (NBA) are all up for Best Comeback Athlete.

Regional restrictions may apply.