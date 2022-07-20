Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 ESPY Awards, Award Show: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 30th edition of the ESPY’s comes to ABC with NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry as host on Wednesday night.

Live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, comes the 30th annual ESPY Awards, back on the west coast for the first time in two years. Last year, the show came from New York while the previous year was a virtual event. Coming off his fourth NBA Finals win and first Finals MVP, Stephen Curry of the Warriors hosts with additional star presenters on tap.

How to Watch 2022 ESPY Awards, Award Show today:

Game Date: July 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Watch 2022 ESPY Awards, Award Show online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The ESPYs are back to celebrate the best in sports on and off the field in the Academy Awards of sports.

In addition to Curry hosting, presenters this year include Lil Wayne, Jon Hamm, Ciara, John Boyega, Simu Liu, Lil Rel Howery, Aubrey Plaza, Dwayne Johnson and others from the world of music, movies and entertainment.

From the world of sports, Megan Rapinoe, Russell Wilson, Odell Beckham Jr, Derek Jeter, Aaron Rodgers and others will present today.

Curry is not just hosting, though; he's also up for Male Athlete of the Year along with Connor McDavid (NHL), Rodgers (NFL) and Shohei Ohtani (MLB). His Warriors are also up for Best Team and he is up for Best NBA Player as well.

Candace Parker (WNBA), Katie Ledecky (swimming), Sunisa Lee (gymnastics) and Oksana Masters (track and field) are all up for Best Athlete in women’s sports.

In one of the most inspirational categories, Joe Burrow (NFL), Diamond DeShields (WNBA), Trey Mancini (MLB) and Klay Thompson (NBA) are all up for Best Comeback Athlete.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
20
2022

2022 ESPY Awards, Award Show

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_10156498
entertainment

How to Watch 2022 ESPY Awards, Award Show

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
fdf19f3b-a24b-5bca-b493-897fdab2fc81
entertainment

How to Watch Animals Decoded, Series Premiere

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_17251822
Basketball

How to Watch, Stream Third Round: Americana for Autism vs. HBCUNITED

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
imago1011307759h
Soccer

How to Watch Bayern Munich at D.C. United: Stream Soccer Live, TV

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
imago1013285007h
Track and Field

How to Watch World Athletics Championships: Stream track and field

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
USATSI_18250005
Soccer

How to Watch Valour FC vs. Atletico Ottawa: Stream CPL Live

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
USATSI_18629282
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Phoenix Rising FC at Louisville City FC: Stream USL

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Soccer

Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Independiente Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Eloy Jimenez, Chicago White Sox
MLB

How to Watch the Chicago White Sox Online

By Ben Macaluso and Justin Carter2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy