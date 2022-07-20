Skip to main content

How to Watch Animals Decoded, Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

'Animals Decoded' premieres on Wednesday night on the Smithsonian channel.

In the brand-new series airing on Smithsonian titled Animals Decoded, experts decode the world of animal languages and how they communicate, from whale songs to infrasonic elephants.

How to Watch Animals Decoded, Series Premiere today:

Date: July 20, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Smithsonian

Watch Animals Decoded, Series Premiere online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Elephants can produce infrasonic calls which occur at frequencies less than 20 hertz. Infrasonic calls are important, particularly for long-distance communication, in both Asian and African elephants.

Meanwhile, for whales, the word song is used to describe a pattern of regular and predictable sounds made by some species of whales, notably the humpback whale. This is included with or in comparison with music, and male humpback whales have been described as composers of songs that are strikingly similar to human musical traditions.

But whales and elephants aren't the only species that Animals Decoded will be focusing on as the series also promises to explore even the body language of a wolf pack to the wild number of sophisticated gestures used by chimp troops.

Don't miss the brand-new series Animals Decoded which premieres on Wednesday night on the Smithsonian channel.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
20
2022

Animals Decoded, Series Premiere

TV CHANNEL: Smithsonian
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
