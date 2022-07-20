Skip to main content

How to Watch Jaws Invasion Special: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

SharkFest continues on Tuesday with Jaws Invasion, a special about sharks everywhere in the world.

Sharks have gone from being the most terrifying beasts in the world thanks to movies like Jaws back in the 1970’s to the most fascinating animals in popular culture. National Geographic explores them through SharkFest, an annual event that has been going strong for 10 years. It investigates sharks, their habitat and what makes them tick.

How to Watch Jaws Invasion Special Today:

Game Date: July 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: National Geographic

Live stream Jaws Invasion Special on fuboTV:

SharkFest has been going strong for 10 years now with several new specials and shows about the apex predators of the open water:

In this special, Jaws Invasion, National Geographic explores sharks not just in their natural habitat, but everywhere. You see them in zoos, oceans, pools, lakes and more.

This special explores where the sharks are coming from and looks at people who bring these open water predators into communities of people.

This is a massive change after there were decades of fear at the ocean thanks to the movie Jaws and how it portrayed a shark that preys on people in shallow enough water to swim in.

Now, much like bears, popular culture has co-opted sharks into being less threatening with songs like "Baby Shark" and animated movies like Finding Nemo turning them into cute, sympathetic figures.

How To Watch

July
19
2022

Jaws Invasion Special

TV CHANNEL: National Geographic
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

