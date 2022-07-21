How to Watch Grown-ish, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Grown-ish, Season Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The fifth season of 'Grown-ish' premieres on Wednesday night on Freeform.

In the season five premiere of Grown-ish on Wednesday night, Zoey returns to Cal U to support Junior's first day on campus but soon realizes that she may be missing her Cal U days more than she let on. Meanwhile, after meeting his new classmates, Junior seeks to escape dorm life by attending Doug's white party.

How to Watch Grown-ish, Season Premiere today:

Date: July 20, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Freeform

Watch Grown-ish, Season Premiere online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Grown-ish returns for season five on Wednesday with the brand-new season promising to focus on a different member of the Johnson family: Junior.

The show is a spin-off of the series Black-ish and typically has followed Rainbow and Andre Johnson's eldest daughter Zoey, played by Yara Shahidi, as she studies at California University of Liberal Arts, or Cal U. The new season is set to follow Junior as he begins his own journey at Cal U.

Don't miss the premiere of the brand-new season of Grown-ish which premieres on Wednesday night on Freeform.

