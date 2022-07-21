How to Watch Young Dylan, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Young Dylan, Season Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The brand-new third season of 'Young Dylan' premieres on Thursday night on Nickelodeon.

Back in November of last year, Nickelodeon announced the green-lighting of a 20-episode third season of Tyler Perry's Young Dylan, which is set to premiere on Thursday night.

How to Watch Young Dylan, Season Premiere today:

Date: July 21, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Nickelodeon

The series comes from the mind of Tyler Perry and follows a family whose world is turned upside down when their nephew, hip-hop mogul-in-training Dylan moves in unannounced. The third season of Young Dylan will follow Dylan as he continues his pursuit of stardon, while getting his family into hilarious hijinks along the way.

The series also follows those accompanying Dylan in his quest for music greatness, which are his uncle Myles, aunt Yasmine, grandmother Viola, cousins Rebecca and Charlie and Rebecca’s best friend Bethany.

The third season began production earlier this year at Tyler Perry Studio in Atlanta. Tyler Perry Studios was formed by actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry and develops and produces motion picture films, in addition to drama and comedy television programming for the multi-platform U.S. television market.

How To Watch

July
21
2022

Young Dylan, Season Premiere

TV CHANNEL: Nickelodeon
Time
7:30
PM/ET
