How to Watch Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog, Season Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second season of 'Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog' airs on Friday night on Nat Geo.

The second season of Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog brings 12 all-new episodes with dog behavioral specialist César Millán.

How to Watch Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog, Season Premiere today:

Date: July 22, 2022

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Nat Geo

This season brings all-new cases at César’s famed California ranch retreat for dogs, Dog Psychology Center, where canines come in with their troubles and leave on their best behavior. César uses the latest research in animal psychology to work with not only pets but, more importantly, their owners to find respect and harmony between the two parties.

In the premiere episode of the second season titled "Best Friend Bodyguard," César sets out to help a pair of packs. One is desperate to fix their fearful and aggressive Rhodesian Ridgeback named Simba, whose trust issues with his pet parent have created a fiercely overprotective hostility that threatens anyone who crosses his path. The other pack is being held hostage by an anxious and confused mini schnauzer named Otto.

