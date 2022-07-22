How to Watch Secret Celebrity Renovation: Stream Season Premiere

At the beginning of June of this year, CBS announced the airing of the second season of Secret Celebrity Renovation a series that gives celebrities in sports, music and entertainment the chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success.

How to Watch Secret Celebrity Renovation, Season Premiere today:

Date: July 22, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

The second season's featured celebrities include Utkarsh Ambudkar, Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, NBA all-star Devin Booker, Grammy Award winner and reality TV personality Kandi Burruss.

Others involved include Olympic gold medalist ice skater Nathan Chen, Super Bowl LVI champion Aaron Donald, Billy Gardell, singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson, NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal and Grammy-nominated singer Nicole Scherzinger.

Executive producer Robert Horowitz spoke about the second season of Secret Celebrity Renovation and said the following: "The deep connection between our celebrities and the people who helped them on their path to stardom comes through so genuinely in the second season of Secret Celebrity Renovation. The emotional journey and amazing home transformations combine to make this show a truly heartwarming hour of family co-viewing."

