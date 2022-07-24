Skip to main content

How to Watch Great White Battleground, Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The premiere of 'Great White Battleground' airs on Discovery Channel on Sunday night.

According to Michelle Jewel, great white sharks in South Africa engage in their distinctive aerial attacks for purposes other than simply pursuing prey. In order to decipher the code used by white sharks when breaching, she is now on her way to the Great White Battleground.

How to Watch Great White Battleground, Series Premiere today:

Date: July 24, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Discovery Channel

Watch Great White Battleground, Series Premiere online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Great White Battleground is a special that is part of Shark Week, a weeklong summer spectacle on Discovery Channel that goes deep on the ocean's apex predators. This year's edition of Shark Week is that 34th installment and will for the first time have a master of ceremonies: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

This year's Shark Week will begin on July 24 and wrap up on July 30 for seven straight days and 25 hours of new shows featuring never-before-seen footage of walking sharks, groundbreaking findings and more mega breaches.

Don't miss the brand-new special Great White Battleground which airs on Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
24
2022

Great White Battleground, Series Premiere

TV CHANNEL: Discovery Channel
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

ugliest-house-in-america-retta-1014x570
entertainment

How to Watch Ugliest House in America, Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbinajust now
1658530117637
entertainment

How to Watch Great White Battleground, Series Premiere

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Jul 12, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Austin FC midfielder Felipe Martins (22) and forward Maximiliano Urruti (37) celebrate their win over the Houston Dynamo at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Austin FC

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Pumas UNAM
Soccer

How to Watch Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM

By Rafael Urbina15 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop baseman C.J. Abrams (top, center) and left fielder Jurickson Profar (bottom) react after colliding during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop baseman C.J. Abrams (top, center) and left fielder Jurickson Profar (bottom) react after colliding during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
DeWanna Bonner Sun WNBA
WNBA

How to Watch Sun at Lynx

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
USATSI_18735622
Softball

How to Watch Alliance Fastpitch: All-Star Game

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jul 5, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on an error by Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (not pictured) during the third inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Mets

By Adam Childs1 hour ago