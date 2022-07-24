According to Michelle Jewel, great white sharks in South Africa engage in their distinctive aerial attacks for purposes other than simply pursuing prey. In order to decipher the code used by white sharks when breaching, she is now on her way to the Great White Battleground.

How to Watch Great White Battleground, Series Premiere today:

Date: July 24, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Discovery Channel

Watch Great White Battleground, Series Premiere online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Great White Battleground is a special that is part of Shark Week, a weeklong summer spectacle on Discovery Channel that goes deep on the ocean's apex predators. This year's edition of Shark Week is that 34th installment and will for the first time have a master of ceremonies: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

This year's Shark Week will begin on July 24 and wrap up on July 30 for seven straight days and 25 hours of new shows featuring never-before-seen footage of walking sharks, groundbreaking findings and more mega breaches.

Don't miss the brand-new special Great White Battleground which airs on Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

Regional restrictions may apply.