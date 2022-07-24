Skip to main content

How to Watch Jackass Shark Week 2.0: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Shark Week continues to reinvent itself with Jackass Shark Week 2.0 on Sunday.

Shark Week this year features another special with Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Dark Shark, Zach Holmes and Poppies for Jackass Shark Week 2.0 today. The first episode is on the Discovery Channel today, just before this new special to get filled in on what these daredevils might do this year.

How to Watch Jackass Shark Week 2.0 Today:

Date: July 24, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Discovery Channel

Live Stream Jackass Shark Week 2.0 on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The Jackass crew takes their antics and goofy stunts to Shark Week, as they tempt their fate with the apex predators of the ocean.

It has been 22 years since Knoxville and his crew came crashing through the MTV screens with the original Jackass show. Flash forward to today and the crew is taking their antics to the open water with sharks.

The crew is using Shark Week as an opportunity to help Poppies get over his fear of sharks by setting up different stunts and scares for him.

In this season's episode of Jackass Shark Week 2.0 there was more danger and drama, which will make for a more intense episode that will also be very fun. That's what the Jackass crew is all about.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
24
2022

Jackass Shark Week 2.0

TV CHANNEL: Discovery Channel
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

renovation-island
entertainment

How to Watch Renovation Island, Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas46 seconds ago
Oregon Track
Track and Field

How to Watch World Athletics Championship

By Adam Childs46 seconds ago
Jackass-Shark-Week-2.0
entertainment

How to Watch Jackass Shark Week 2.0

By Kristofer Habbas46 seconds ago
Jul 17, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York City defender Malte Amundsen (12) controls the ball against New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Austin FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 seconds ago
Mar 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pumas UNAM forward Juan Ignacio Dinenno (9) shoots the ball defended by New England Revolution defender Omar Gonzalez (3) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

CF Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 seconds ago
ugliest-house-in-america-retta-1014x570
entertainment

How to Watch Ugliest House in America, Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Jul 12, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Austin FC midfielder Felipe Martins (22) and forward Maximiliano Urruti (37) celebrate their win over the Houston Dynamo at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Austin FC

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
1658530117637
entertainment

How to Watch Great White Battleground, Series Premiere

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Pumas UNAM
Soccer

How to Watch Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago