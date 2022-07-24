Shark Week this year features another special with Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Dark Shark, Zach Holmes and Poppies for Jackass Shark Week 2.0 today. The first episode is on the Discovery Channel today, just before this new special to get filled in on what these daredevils might do this year.

How to Watch Jackass Shark Week 2.0 Today:

Date: July 24, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Discovery Channel

Live Stream Jackass Shark Week 2.0 on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The Jackass crew takes their antics and goofy stunts to Shark Week, as they tempt their fate with the apex predators of the ocean.

It has been 22 years since Knoxville and his crew came crashing through the MTV screens with the original Jackass show. Flash forward to today and the crew is taking their antics to the open water with sharks.

The crew is using Shark Week as an opportunity to help Poppies get over his fear of sharks by setting up different stunts and scares for him.

In this season's episode of Jackass Shark Week 2.0 there was more danger and drama, which will make for a more intense episode that will also be very fun. That's what the Jackass crew is all about.

Regional restrictions may apply.