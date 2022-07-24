Skip to main content

How to Watch Renovation Island, Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Season four of the HGTV hit show, 'Renovation Island,' premieres today with a new season of drama.

HGTV goes back into the world of Bryan and Sarah Baeumier as the Canadian duo take their skills to the Bahamas to overhaul and repair a beachfront property to make it viable again. Like most home improvement shows, Renovation Island has its hook and gimmick with a family renovating a property on a beach as they also have to wade through the drama of risking everything for this project.

How to Watch Renovation Island, Premiere today:

Game Date: July 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: HGTV

Watch Renovation Island, Premiere online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The show follows Bryan, a contractor that has been in the profession since he was very young. It is what he does and his best skillset, as he brings his family with him on this journey to the Bahamas.

Sarah and Bryan move, with their four children, to South Andros, a beautiful island in the Bahamas.

They are taking on a huge challenge, not just a house or to build on the island, but to renovate a resort to make it a viable tourist destination. It is a huge risk for the family, but could also bring even bigger rewards if they are able to pull it off.

The family works with their loyal employees and local island contractors to try and accomplish their goals on Renovation island.

How To Watch

July
24
2022

Renovation Island, Premiere

TV CHANNEL: HGTV
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
