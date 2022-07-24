The second season of 'Ugliest House in America' premieres on Sunday night on HGTV.

Retta returns to host season two of Ugliest House in America which premieres on Sunday night on HGTV. The comedian and Parks and Recreation actress will visit 15 houses across five destinations in the second season of the series.

How to Watch Ugliest House in America, Season Premiere today:

Date: July 24, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: HGTV

Per the series description, each of the season’s five episodes will feature “three houses full of bad designs, ranging from linoleum-covered walls and carpeted bathrooms to epic odors and pest infestation.” Each house will be judged on three criteria – “ugly appearance, poor functionality and hideous design choices” – in hopes of earning the title of Ugliest House in America and getting a home makeover, according to HGTV.

The winning house of the show, which will be dubbed as the "ugliest house in America," will receive a $150,000 renovation from Windy City Rehab star Alison Victoria. Retta told HGTV that "after having a blast on our inaugural trip visiting the worst of the worst in home design and making a friend in Alison, I was thrilled to hear that HGTV wanted to do it again."

