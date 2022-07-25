Shark Week goes to the skies with Air Jaws: Top Gun, which features aerial feats from great whites sharks on Monday.

As scary as great white sharks are in the ocean, Shark Week puts them in the sky in Air Jaws: Top Guns, as the apex predators show how high they can fly. This is the 34th season of Shark Week, the longest running show on TV today, which continues to reinvent itself and teach the world about the world of sharks.

How to Watch Air Jaws: Top Guns Special Today:

Date: July 25, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

Top Gun meets Jaws, as Shark Week presents its special Air Jaws. The special looks at the most feared predators of the water, great whites.

This special follows researchers and photographers as they travel to the coasts of South Africa and the surrounding ocean to document great white sharks as they breach the surface of the water.

A breach of the surface is when the sharks leap out of the water, much like a dolphin does, and fly through the air. Typically they do this when chasing prey.

Andy Casagrande and Dickie Chivell are the two lead photographers that follow and track these breaches.

