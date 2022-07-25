Skip to main content

How to Watch Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown premieres Monday night on National Geographic at 8pm EST

Gordon Ramsey has been a staple of the reality genre of television for years and Monday night he is back in a new show Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown.

How to Watch Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown Series Premiere Today:

Date: July 25, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: National Geographic

In a spinoff of his series Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, Ramsay is set to take on one of his toughest challenges yet.

According to disneyplusinformer.com in Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown, Gordon faces off against UK star chefs Paul Ainsworth and Matt Waldron, who got their starts in Ramsay kitchens before opening their own restaurants. With Paul and Matt working on their home turf, Gordon has to dig deep in the final cooks to prevent his students from becoming masters. While in Costa Rica, Gordon faces his biggest challenge yet: going head-to-head with his daughter Tilly, the multi-BAFTA Award-nominated CBBC cooking show star and cookbook author, in an epic culinary showdown in the series finale.

If you love cooking shows and love Ramsay for his antics then this is the show for you. Catch the premiere episode on Monday night at 8 pm EST on the National Geographic channel.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

