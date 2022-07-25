How to Watch Great White Open Ocean, Series Premiere

Shark Week is back and bigger than ever as for the first time in its 34-year history, the annual event will be led by a master of ceremonies: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The series returns promising a whopping 25 hours of content, including the special Great White Open Ocean which airs on Sunday night on Discovery Channel.

Date: July 24, 2022

Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV: Discovery Channel

Great White Open Ocean tells the story of the worrying re-emergence of great white sharks on the coast of Cape Cod, and what that means for the local coastal communities following a fatal shark attack in 2018.

"The Rock" won't be the only celebrity who will be taking part in the 34th edition of Shark Week, as other familiar faces include comedian Tracy Morgan as well as the Impractical Jokers Sal Vulcano, James Murray and Brian Quinn. The crew of Jackass will also be back for this year's festivities.

