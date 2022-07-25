Skip to main content

How to Watch Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas Special: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

One of the more real and scary specials for Shark Week this year is Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas, which airs Monday night.

Shark Week is educational and entertaining for the entire family. However, this special, Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas is one that is more mature than the rest and follows investigators as they use forensic evidence and their research to track down a massive great white shark that took the life of a surfer on Christmas Eve last year in Morro Bay.

How to Watch Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas Special Today:

Date: July 25, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Discovery Channel

Live stream Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas Special on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

One of the most tragic stories of 2021 came on Christmas Eve as a massive great white shark killed a surfer in Morro Bay.

Fans of true crime and sharks alike will get the most from this special, as the two worlds collide.

Ralph Collier and Brandon McMillian are on the case as they use their knowledge and skills with forensic evidence and research to track down the killer shark in the ocean. Most experts would project that a shark will not attack a human twice, but it is not a concrete fact.

Also, sharks move based on climate, hunting grounds and water temperature from location to location so it is very unlikely that the same shark would still be in those waters.

However, through their work, it looks like the investigators might have found the answer to this killing and will bring it all to light in this special.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
25
2022

Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas Special

TV CHANNEL: Discovery Channel
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

1658541459925
entertainment

How to Watch Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas Special

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
nat geo
entertainment

How to Watch Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_17914067
Basketball

How to Watch Bleeding Green vs. AfterShocks

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Jul 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) runs out a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Brewers

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
1658540865149
entertainment

How to Watch Air Jaws: Top Guns Special

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
WWE Wrestler Bobby Lashley posing over his opponent, Goldberg, at SummerSlam 2021.
WWE

How to Watch WWE Monday Night RAW

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
nat geo
entertainment

How to Watch Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown Series Premiere

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jul 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after striking out against the New York Mets during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cubs

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jul 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Adam Cimber (90) in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago