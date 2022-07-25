One of the more real and scary specials for Shark Week this year is Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas, which airs Monday night.

Shark Week is educational and entertaining for the entire family. However, this special, Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas is one that is more mature than the rest and follows investigators as they use forensic evidence and their research to track down a massive great white shark that took the life of a surfer on Christmas Eve last year in Morro Bay.

How to Watch Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas Special Today:

Date: July 25, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Discovery Channel

One of the most tragic stories of 2021 came on Christmas Eve as a massive great white shark killed a surfer in Morro Bay.

Fans of true crime and sharks alike will get the most from this special, as the two worlds collide.

Ralph Collier and Brandon McMillian are on the case as they use their knowledge and skills with forensic evidence and research to track down the killer shark in the ocean. Most experts would project that a shark will not attack a human twice, but it is not a concrete fact.

Also, sharks move based on climate, hunting grounds and water temperature from location to location so it is very unlikely that the same shark would still be in those waters.

However, through their work, it looks like the investigators might have found the answer to this killing and will bring it all to light in this special.

