Season seven of the HGTV hit show Mexico Life is back on Sunday to showcase the beauty of the country.

There is so much beauty in the world, including the country of Mexico, as HGTV presents the seventh season of Mexico Life. This show has spent years highlighting great cities, properties and the beauty of the country.

How to Watch Mexico Life Season 7 Premiere Today:

Date: July 24, 2022

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: HGTV

One of the locations and properties showcased on Mexico Life last season was a luxury penthouse in Aldea Zama, Mexico on the water.

Over the years and episode by episode Mexico Life moves from the warm, vacation destination waters of the Caribbean of Playa del Carmen to the Pacific Coast with locations like Puerto Vallarta and San Lucas.

The show follows new homeowners as they make the transition and explore their new homes and communities. There is vibrant nightlife, clubs and fun opportunities for adults to explore and enjoy throughout the communities, as well as culture all over.

This show is designed to showcase Mexico as a great country to live in and to see how new homeowners adapt to their new surroundings after buying these homes.

