Skip to main content

How to Watch Mexico Life Season 7 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Season seven of the HGTV hit show Mexico Life is back on Sunday to showcase the beauty of the country.

There is so much beauty in the world, including the country of Mexico, as HGTV presents the seventh season of Mexico Life. This show has spent years highlighting great cities, properties and the beauty of the country.

How to Watch Mexico Life Season 7 Premiere Today:

Date: July 24, 2022

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: HGTV

Live stream Mexico Life Season 7 Premiere on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

One of the locations and properties showcased on Mexico Life last season was a luxury penthouse in Aldea Zama, Mexico on the water.

Over the years and episode by episode Mexico Life moves from the warm, vacation destination waters of the Caribbean of Playa del Carmen to the Pacific Coast with locations like Puerto Vallarta and San Lucas.

The show follows new homeowners as they make the transition and explore their new homes and communities. There is vibrant nightlife, clubs and fun opportunities for adults to explore and enjoy throughout the communities, as well as culture all over.

This show is designed to showcase Mexico as a great country to live in and to see how new homeowners adapt to their new surroundings after buying these homes. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
24
2022

Mexico Life Season 7 Premiere

TV CHANNEL: HGTV
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

915TzjvuFsL._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch Mexico Life Season 7 Premiere

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
1657147102012
entertainment

How to Watch Shark Week

By Kristofer Habbas15 minutes ago
USATSI_18709497
MLS

How to Watch Atlanta United FC at LA Galaxy

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
renovation-island
entertainment

How to Watch Renovation Island, Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Oregon Track
Track and Field

How to Watch World Athletics Championship

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jackass-Shark-Week-2.0
entertainment

How to Watch Jackass Shark Week 2.0

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Jul 17, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York City defender Malte Amundsen (12) controls the ball against New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Austin FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pumas UNAM forward Juan Ignacio Dinenno (9) shoots the ball defended by New England Revolution defender Omar Gonzalez (3) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

CF Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
ugliest-house-in-america-retta-1014x570
entertainment

How to Watch Ugliest House in America, Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago