Skip to main content

How to Watch Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bear Grylls is back at it with his new show Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge premiering on Monday at 9 pm EST on National Geographic

Bear Grylls is one of the most recognizable survival specialists out there and Monday he is back with his new show Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

How to Watch Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge Series Premiere Today:

Date: July 25, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: National Geographic

Live Stream Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The new show is a spinoff of Running Wild with Bear Grylls where he takes celebrities out on a survival test and in the meantime, he is learning more about the person. It is a great premise and one people have loved to watch.

The new season should be even better according to forbes.com they wanted to spice things up, though, so things are a little different this season. A press release from National Geographic explains, “This season, guests will not only be pushed physically and mentally — like plunging into a frozen lake in the Canadian Rockies or foraging for food in the deserts of the Great Basin — but Bear will be testing each on their survival skills. This time, they will be tested beyond other guests: after Bear teaches each of them a key set of skills, they will then have to master them on their own and deploy those skills at a high-intensity moment to earn their extraction from the wilderness.”

The new season will feature Natalie Portman, Simu Liu, Ashton Kutcher, Florence Pugh, Anthony Anderson, and Rob Riggle.

Catch the series premiere on Monday night at 9 pm EST on National Geographic.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
25
2022

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge

TV CHANNEL: National Geographic
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

1658541459925
entertainment

How to Watch Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas Special

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
nat geo
entertainment

How to Watch Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_17914067
Basketball

How to Watch Bleeding Green vs. AfterShocks

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
WWE Wrestler Bobby Lashley posing over his opponent, Goldberg, at SummerSlam 2021.
WWE

How to Watch WWE Monday Night RAW

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
nat geo
entertainment

How to Watch Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown Series Premiere

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jul 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after striking out against the New York Mets during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cubs

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jul 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) runs out a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Brewers

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
1658540865149
entertainment

How to Watch Air Jaws: Top Guns Special

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Jul 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Adam Cimber (90) in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago