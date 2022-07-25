Bear Grylls is back at it with his new show Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge premiering on Monday at 9 pm EST on National Geographic

Bear Grylls is one of the most recognizable survival specialists out there and Monday he is back with his new show Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

How to Watch Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge Series Premiere Today:

Date: July 25, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: National Geographic

The new show is a spinoff of Running Wild with Bear Grylls where he takes celebrities out on a survival test and in the meantime, he is learning more about the person. It is a great premise and one people have loved to watch.

The new season should be even better according to forbes.com they wanted to spice things up, though, so things are a little different this season. A press release from National Geographic explains, “This season, guests will not only be pushed physically and mentally — like plunging into a frozen lake in the Canadian Rockies or foraging for food in the deserts of the Great Basin — but Bear will be testing each on their survival skills. This time, they will be tested beyond other guests: after Bear teaches each of them a key set of skills, they will then have to master them on their own and deploy those skills at a high-intensity moment to earn their extraction from the wilderness.”

The new season will feature Natalie Portman, Simu Liu, Ashton Kutcher, Florence Pugh, Anthony Anderson, and Rob Riggle.

Catch the series premiere on Monday night at 9 pm EST on National Geographic.

