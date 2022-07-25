Skip to main content

How to Watch Shark Week: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The most exciting week of the summer is back with Shark Week on the Discovery Channel starting Sunday.

It is that time again for Shark Week on the Discovery Channel. Get ready for educational, entertaining and exciting shows about one of the most fascinating animals in the world. Over the years, movies and entertainment have shown the apex predator in the water, but Shark Week is here to get the facts straight and teach the world more about these incredible beasts.

How to Watch Shark Week Today:

Date: July 24, 2022 - July 31, 2022

Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

Live Stream Shark Week on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Shark Week brings Maui himself to the ocean, as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plays host and master of ceremonies this week.

With Johnson playing master of ceremonies, Discovery explores sharks, starting with Jaws Comes Home, Bride of Jaws and Land of the Lost Sharks.

That is just the tip of the iceberg, as the schedule has non-stop shark action for 24 hours over the next seven days.

There are expected to be several celebrity cameos and moments starting off with comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish in Tiffany Does Shark Week and the daredevil crew from Jackass in Jackass Shark Week 2.0.

Over the week there will be more and more moments from Johnson and other celebrities, but most importantly, the beautiful beasts of the ocean in their natural habitat.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
24
2022

Shark Week

TV CHANNEL: Discovery Channel
Time
6:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

1657147102012
entertainment

How to Watch Shark Week

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_18709497
MLS

How to Watch Atlanta United FC at LA Galaxy

By Rafael Urbina45 minutes ago
renovation-island
entertainment

How to Watch Renovation Island, Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Oregon Track
Track and Field

How to Watch World Athletics Championship

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jackass-Shark-Week-2.0
entertainment

How to Watch Jackass Shark Week 2.0

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Jul 17, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York City defender Malte Amundsen (12) controls the ball against New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Austin FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pumas UNAM forward Juan Ignacio Dinenno (9) shoots the ball defended by New England Revolution defender Omar Gonzalez (3) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

CF Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
ugliest-house-in-america-retta-1014x570
entertainment

How to Watch Ugliest House in America, Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Jul 12, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Austin FC midfielder Felipe Martins (22) and forward Maximiliano Urruti (37) celebrate their win over the Houston Dynamo at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Austin FC

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago