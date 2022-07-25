The most exciting week of the summer is back with Shark Week on the Discovery Channel starting Sunday.

It is that time again for Shark Week on the Discovery Channel. Get ready for educational, entertaining and exciting shows about one of the most fascinating animals in the world. Over the years, movies and entertainment have shown the apex predator in the water, but Shark Week is here to get the facts straight and teach the world more about these incredible beasts.

How to Watch Shark Week Today:

Date: July 24, 2022 - July 31, 2022

Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

Shark Week brings Maui himself to the ocean, as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plays host and master of ceremonies this week.

With Johnson playing master of ceremonies, Discovery explores sharks, starting with Jaws Comes Home, Bride of Jaws and Land of the Lost Sharks.

That is just the tip of the iceberg, as the schedule has non-stop shark action for 24 hours over the next seven days.

There are expected to be several celebrity cameos and moments starting off with comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish in Tiffany Does Shark Week and the daredevil crew from Jackass in Jackass Shark Week 2.0.

Over the week there will be more and more moments from Johnson and other celebrities, but most importantly, the beautiful beasts of the ocean in their natural habitat.

