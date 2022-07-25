Skip to main content

How to Watch Stranger Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Shark Week swims on with a special on Stranger Sharks with Dwayne Johnson hosting the week of shows.

The cast of Stranger Things dives into the ocean and hopes to not find another portal for Vecna, but rather more Stranger Sharks. The 34th season of Shark Week is off to the races as Noah Schnapp from Stranger Things along with Mark Rober explore the open waters for the strangest sharks out there.

How to Watch Stranger Sharks Special today:

Game Date: July 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Discovery Channel

Watch Stranger Sharks Special online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Last year Schnapp and Rober explored the waters for sharks during the 33rd season of Shark Week with all the best moments and highlights here:

This show sees the two celebrities with cameras all around them roam around the underwater remnants of man-made reefs and coastlines to find the strangest sharks in the water.

Most people know Schnapp from his role as Will Byers in Stranger Things where has been a main character in the series for four seasons. In the first season of the show, the plot and action kicks off with Schnapp going missing and the discovery of a mirror dimension underneath the fictional city of Hawkins, Indiana with monsters.

As for Rober, he is a YouTuber and engineer who made his celebrity with videos about science, popular culture in the field and making DIY gadgets.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
25
2022

Stranger Sharks

TV CHANNEL: Discovery Channel
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 5, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on an error by Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (not pictured) during the third inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch MLB Network Showcase: Clubhouse Edition

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_17914067
Basketball

How to Watch Blue Collar U. vs. The Nerd Team

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Discovery-Channel-logo
entertainment

How to Watch Stranger Sharks

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Jul 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) celebrates after scoring during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Red Sox

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jul 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Phillies

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
baseball field
Baseball

How to Watch Cape Cod League: Wareham Gatemen vs. Bourne Braves

By Alex Barth31 minutes ago
Soccer

Newell's Old Boys vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Soccer

How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter2 hours ago
West Ham
Soccer

How to Watch West Ham United in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter2 hours ago