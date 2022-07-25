Shark Week swims on with a special on Stranger Sharks with Dwayne Johnson hosting the week of shows.

The cast of Stranger Things dives into the ocean and hopes to not find another portal for Vecna, but rather more Stranger Sharks. The 34th season of Shark Week is off to the races as Noah Schnapp from Stranger Things along with Mark Rober explore the open waters for the strangest sharks out there.

How to Watch Stranger Sharks Special today:

Game Date: July 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Discovery Channel

Watch Stranger Sharks Special online with fuboTV:

Last year Schnapp and Rober explored the waters for sharks during the 33rd season of Shark Week with all the best moments and highlights here:

This show sees the two celebrities with cameras all around them roam around the underwater remnants of man-made reefs and coastlines to find the strangest sharks in the water.

Most people know Schnapp from his role as Will Byers in Stranger Things where has been a main character in the series for four seasons. In the first season of the show, the plot and action kicks off with Schnapp going missing and the discovery of a mirror dimension underneath the fictional city of Hawkins, Indiana with monsters.

As for Rober, he is a YouTuber and engineer who made his celebrity with videos about science, popular culture in the field and making DIY gadgets.

