How to Watch 'Extinct or Alive: Jaws of Alaska Special': Stream Live

Discovery Channel presents a special episode of Extinct or Alive: Jaws of Alaska on Tuesday night in honor of Shark Week.

How to Watch Extinct or Alive: Jaws of Alaska Special Today:

Date: July 26, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

International wildlife biologist Forrest Galante travels the world in search of rare and elusive wildlife, including those lost to science, and mysterious cold water sharks.

Galante takes on the harshest of cold waters outside of Alaska in his search for what is hunting the wildlife around the area. It is a dangerous look into Galante's hunt and shows just how rough it can be to find these predators.

Discovery Channel's annual shark week is currently happening and this show gives us a look at what is lurking in freezing cold waters.

If you love Shark Week and love seeing what is out in some of the harshest conditions, then this is the show for you.

Catch the great action with Galante in the waters of Alaska on Tuesday night starting at 7p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

