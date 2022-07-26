How to Watch Impractical Jokers's Shark Week Spectacular: Stream Live

Skip to main content

How to Watch Impractical Jokers's Shark Week Spectacular: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Impractical Jokers crash Discovery Channel's Shark Week on Tuesday night in Impractical Jokers: Shark Week Spectacular.

The Impractical Jokers have been a hit on television for years, but Tuesday they try their act with sharks in Impractical Jokers: Shark Week Spectacular.

How to Watch Impractical Jokers: Shark Week Spectacular Today:

Date: July 26, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

Live Stream Impractical Jokers: Shark Week Spectacular on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The annual Shark Week on Discovery Channel is getting some comedy thrown in when the trio of Sal, Q and Murr take their hijinx to the water.

The Impractical Jokers are the kings of hijinx and fearless in the face of public humiliation, but what happens when they set out to dispel the myth that sharks are man-eating beasts the only way they know how - with extreme mortifying dares.

Who doesn't like some comedy when it comes to some of the fiercest animals in the world? That is exactly what the Impractical Jokers will do in this special.

If you love the three guys or have never heard of them, you still need to tune into the special on Tuesday night as part of Shark Week just to get a new taste of what it can be like. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

