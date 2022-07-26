Skip to main content

How to Watch Jaws vs. Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Discovery Channel brings a new special on Tuesday night with Jaws vs. Kraken.

The mysterious Kraken has been the thing of legends and the star of some movies, but is it lurking in the ocean and causing havoc?

How to Watch Jaws vs. Kraken Special Today:

Date: July 26, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

Live Stream Jaws vs. Kraken Special on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tuesday night the Discovery Channel presents a new special that digs into the battle between sharks and giant squids.

Something shocking is happening in the abyss around Guadalupe Island. Photos of great whites with strange scars believed to be from giant squids have surfaced. Dr. Tristan Guttridge leads a mission to get a glimpse into the battles between the two beasts.

Sharks have been the top predator in the ocean for years, but could the giant squid finally be a worthy counterpart that takes them down?

It is a great look into some of the ocean's biggest animals and how they are battling for the same space.

If you are fascinated by the predators of the ocean then this is the show for you. Catch the special on Tuesday night on the Discovery Channel starting at 9pm ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
26
2022

Jaws vs. Kraken Special

TV CHANNEL: Discovery Channel
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

1658542561223
entertainment

How to Watch Jaws vs. Kraken

By Adam Childs15 seconds ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 seconds ago
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 seconds ago
Soccer

Atlas FC vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 seconds ago
USATSI_17914067
Basketball

How to Watch Las Vegas Big Time: Midwest Basketball vs. Strive for Greatness

By Rafael Urbina15 seconds ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Red Scare vs. Golden Eagles

By Rafael Urbina15 seconds ago
juventus
Soccer

How to Watch FC Barcelona vs. Juventus: Stream Soccer Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
Jul 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) runs out a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
tigres uanl
Soccer

How to Watch Juárez vs. Tigres UANL

By Christine Brown1 hour ago