The Discovery Channel brings a new special on Tuesday night with Jaws vs. Kraken.

The mysterious Kraken has been the thing of legends and the star of some movies, but is it lurking in the ocean and causing havoc?

How to Watch Jaws vs. Kraken Special Today:

Date: July 26, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

Tuesday night the Discovery Channel presents a new special that digs into the battle between sharks and giant squids.

Something shocking is happening in the abyss around Guadalupe Island. Photos of great whites with strange scars believed to be from giant squids have surfaced. Dr. Tristan Guttridge leads a mission to get a glimpse into the battles between the two beasts.

Sharks have been the top predator in the ocean for years, but could the giant squid finally be a worthy counterpart that takes them down?

It is a great look into some of the ocean's biggest animals and how they are battling for the same space.

If you are fascinated by the predators of the ocean then this is the show for you. Catch the special on Tuesday night on the Discovery Channel starting at 9pm ET.

