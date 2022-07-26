On Monday during Shark Week, Mega Predators of Oz showcases through DNA that great whites are mega predators.

Shark Week explores sharks in so many ways, from their history to their genealogy to how they interact with the world around them. In Mega Predators of Oz, scientists look into great white sharks and examine why they should be classified as mega predators.

How to Watch Mega Predators of Oz Special:

Date: July 25, 2022

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

Shark Week has shown some amazing moments of the massive beasts of the ocean, including seeing the legendary El Diablo again.

There are different ways to classify animals in their domains, from predators to prey, from apex predators to super predators. In this Shark Week special, the case is made for great white sharks to be listed and identified as mega predators.

Great whites have been depicted in popular culture as ravenous, unstoppable beasts of the ocean. Movies have continued to show them as the top hunters of the ocean and have very few rivals or species that can stop them when they set their eyes on making a kill under the surface.

So in the end, are great whites just another predator or are they the mega predators that all other predators fear?

