How to Watch 'Most Extreme Sharks With Steve Backshall' Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

National Geographic debuts a new docuseries on Tuesday night called Most Extreme Sharks with Steve Backshall.

If you love sharks and how they live and act, then you need to check out the new series from National Geographic called Most Extreme Sharks With Steve Backshall.

The four-part documentary series featuring Steve Backshall has already garnered huge praise and is a must-watch if you love documentaries and sharks.

Backshall is a wildlife expert, who has encountered many interesting and dangerous species in the wild, but in this series he tackles sharks.

People all over the world are scared of sharks and rightfully so, but most see them as hunters and that isn't always the case. There is more to the fascinating animal and Backshall is out to show just how different they really are.

Backshall dives with great white sharks, hammerhead sharks, tiger sharks and many more to celebrate the wonder of sharks and dispel the myth of sharks as nothing more than cold-blooded killers.

It is a great documentary series and a must-watch for any shark enthusiast.

