How to Watch Rise of the Monster Hammerheads Special

Investigators research the potential of a pod of monster sharks in Rise of the Monster Hammerheads Special on Monday night.

In 2022 it is projected that more than 80% of the ocean has not been mapped, researched or seen by humans. That's why when giant hammerheads started showing up, there became talk about a potential mysterious pod of unknown monsters. Shark Week looks more into that in Rise of the Monster Hammerheads today.

Shark Week in the past has looked at massive hammerhead sharks, leading to researchers and scientists continuing their research on the potential of more of these beasts.

Two of those massive beasts have been seen, researched and named over the years. The first, Big Moe, in the Florida Keys and then the second, Sunken, in the Bahamas are starting to set the table for there to potentially be a new breed of hammerheads out there as big or bigger than great white sharks.

For the most part, hammerhead sharks grow to be about 13.1 feet in length and weigh about 500 pounds Big Moe has been projected to be 18 feet long and weigh a ton, making him significantly bigger than the normal hammerhead shark.

