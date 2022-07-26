National Geographic brings us another great cooking show on Monday night in World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason

Gordon Ramsay starts off the night on National Geographic on Monday, but Big Moe Cason will cap the night off with the new show World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason.

How to Watch World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason Series Premiere Today:

Date: July 25, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: National Geographic

According to whatsondisneyplus.com in World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason the Navy veteran and champion pitmaster embarks on an epic journey to seek out the most mouthwatering dishes cooked over an open flame. In the four-part series, Cason dives for fresh conch in the Bahamas, roasts gator in Louisiana, connects with his roots in South Carolina and braves piranha-infested waters in Colombia. Along the way, Moe explores the connections between American barbecue and cultures around the world.

Cooking shows that take viewers around the country or world to check out new cuisines and places have been a hit on television for years and this should be no exception.

If you love cooking shows and barbecue then this is a great new show that you should check out.

Catch the series premiere on National Geographic on Monday night starting at 10 pm EST.

