How to Watch MechaShark Love Down Under Special: Stream Shark Week

How to Watch MechaShark Love Down Under Special: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Shark Week continues on Wednesday night on Discovery Channel with MechaShark Love Down Under.

Ever wondered what a mechanical shark could do and what it would look like? You can get your own look at it on MechaShark Love Down Under  on the Discovery Channel on Wednesday night. 

How to Watch MechaShark Love Down Under Special Today:

Date: July 27, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

Live Stream MechaShark Love Down Under Special on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The show follows shark expert Kina Scollay and his elite team as they return with a unique one-person submersible, the Mechashark, to a top-secret location off New Zealand. They attempt to do something that's never been done: locate a great white shark mating ground.

It is a dangerous adventure for Scollay and his team, but one that could provide some new information on the famous and deadly great white shark.

The crew takes to the depths in a Mechashark that they built to look like a shark to blend in. It is an innovative one-man submersible that will take them to places they have never been before.

It is a crazy way to get the information they are seeking and should be another great special for Shark Week on the Discovery Channel.

Regional restrictions may apply.

