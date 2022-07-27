Skip to main content

How to Watch Pigs vs. Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Discovery Channel presents a new special on Tuesday night with Pigs vs. Sharks.

Shark Week continues on Tuesday night with a great lineup of shows and you can catch an unusual topic at 10pm ET with Pigs vs Sharks.

How to Watch Pigs vs. Sharks Special Today:

Date: July 26, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

Live Stream Pigs vs. Sharks Special on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pigs are not the normal prey that you would think of for sharks, but in one part of the world that is exactly what is happening.

The famous swimming pigs of the Bahamas may be in peril. Some believe that the local tiger shark population has acquired a taste for pork and may be feasting on these famous oinksters.

The show takes a dive into what is happening in the Bahamas and figures out if the pigs really are in danger from the tiger shark population around the island.

It is another interesting look at the ever evolving life of sharks and what they might be preying on.

It is another great special about sharks that you never would expect, but you can catch it all on the Discovery Channel starting at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

