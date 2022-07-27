Skip to main content

How to Watch Raging Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Discovery Channel brings back Raging Bulls on Tuesday night as part of Shark Week.

The Discovery Channel heads to Australia for Raging Bulls, as a group tries to figure out why Australia's deadliest sharks are getting more aggressive.

How to Watch Raging Bulls Special Today:

Date: July 26, 2022

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

Live Stream Raging Bulls Special on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bull sharks are one of Australia's "Big 3" deadly shark species, and recently there's been a shift in their behavior concerning the human population. Paul De Gelder joins Johan Gustafson to uncover why these sharks are becoming more aggressive hunters.

The bull shark is not a picky eater. The sharks eat mostly fish, but can also eat other shark species, marine mammals, birds and turtles. Although rare, bull sharks have also been recorded eating other bull sharks. Adult sharks tend to hunt by themselves too.

The bull shark will eat about anything, but is that starting to include humans? Raging Bulls takes a look to see if people should really feel threatened by them and what they can do to keep themselves safe when in the area.

Catch all the great action on the Discovery Channel starting at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

