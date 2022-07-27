How to Watch The Island of the Walking Sharks Special: Stream Live

The Discovery Channel continues Shark Week with The Island of the Walking Sharks on Wednesday.

Sharks can be scary to humans and are normally very big and sometimes aggressive. But what happens when a shark can walk on land?

How to Watch The Island of the Walking Sharks Special Today:

Date: July 27, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

Epaulette sharks are bottom feeder sharks, but have been known to get stuck on land and have evolved into being able to walk like a salamander to get back to sea.

The sharks can slow their breathing so they can survive for an hour out of the water and it helps them get themselves out of the danger of being "beached."

Tuesday night you can learn more about them in The Island of the Walking Sharks on the Discovery Channel at 8 p.m. ET.

International wildlife conservationist and biologist Forrest Galante faces pirates, jungles, snakes, crocs and more as he travels to the coral reefs of the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea to investigate rumors of a new species of walking shark.

It's another great new look at a species of shark that is rarely explored and an interesting new special for Shark Week.

