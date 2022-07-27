How to Watch The Island of the Walking Sharks Special: Stream Live

Skip to main content

How to Watch The Island of the Walking Sharks Special: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Discovery Channel continues Shark Week with The Island of the Walking Sharks on Wednesday.

Sharks can be scary to humans and are normally very big and sometimes aggressive. But what happens when a shark can walk on land? 

How to Watch The Island of the Walking Sharks Special Today:

Date: July 27, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

Live Stream The Island of the Walking Sharks Special on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Epaulette sharks are bottom feeder sharks, but have been known to get stuck on land and have evolved into being able to walk like a salamander to get back to sea.

The sharks can slow their breathing so they can survive for an hour out of the water and it helps them get themselves out of the danger of being "beached."

Tuesday night you can learn more about them in The Island of the Walking Sharks on the Discovery Channel at 8 p.m. ET.

International wildlife conservationist and biologist Forrest Galante faces pirates, jungles, snakes, crocs and more as he travels to the coral reefs of the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea to investigate rumors of a new species of walking shark.

It's another great new look at a species of shark that is rarely explored and an interesting new special for Shark Week.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
27
2022

The Island of the Walking Sharks Special

TV CHANNEL: Discovery Channel
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17914067
Basketball

How to Watch AfterShocks vs. Gutter Cat Gang

By Rafael Urbina12 seconds ago
download
entertainment

How to Watch 'In With the Old' Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV

By Adam Childs12 seconds ago
1658544203776
entertainment

How to Watch The Island of the Walking Sharks Special: Stream Live

By Adam Childs12 seconds ago
imago0048640604h (2)
Soccer

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Pachuca: Stream Liga MX Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown12 seconds ago
Jul 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) reacts after scoring against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jul 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) reacts after scoring against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jul 26, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after hitting an RBI double against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jul 26, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after hitting an RBI double against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
USATSI_18749608
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Red Sox: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago