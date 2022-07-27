Skip to main content

How to Watch Wellington Paranormal Season 4 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The hit comedy series is back for its fourth season on Wednesday.

Fans of Wellington Paranormal have been awaiting the long anticipated return of the hit comedy series, which is a spin off of What We Do in the Shadows.

Wellington Paranormal, a mockumentary, boasts a who's who of creative talent.

How to Watch Wellington Paranormal Season 4 Premiere Today:

Date: July 27, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The CW

Live stream Wellington Paranormal Season 4 Premiere on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The fourth season, announced as the show's final, comes from executive producer duo Jermaine Clements and Taika Waititi, some of New Zealand's best and brightest talent.

Mike Minogue (District 9, The Watercooler) and Karen O'Leary (The Eggplant, The Breaker Upperers) play the roles of an eponymously named police officer pairing. Minogue and O'Leary belong to the paranormal unit of the Wellington police and they are tasked with investigating peculiar and preternatural incidents that arise in their small New Zealand town.

The first episode of the season is titled "Birdwoman" and it follows Minogue and O'Leary as they investigate the appearance of a Kurangaituku. This mythical being, originally of the Māori tradition, is said to be half bird, half woman, so the officers decide to seek a specialist, namely from an ornithologist.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Wellington Paranormal

TV CHANNEL: The CW
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

p15720932_b_h8_ac
entertainment

How to Watch Wellington Paranormal Season 4 Premiere

By Iolanda Neto26 seconds ago
May 13, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; David Skinns putts for birdie on the 18th green during the second round of the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

David Skinns at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Brandon Wu lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second round of the American Express golf tournament at La Quinta Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brandon Wu at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Adam Schenk reacts after a putt on the eighth green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Adam Schenk at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Nov 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Taylor Moore drives off the 9th tee during the second round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Taylor Moore at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Matt Wallace and Sam Horsfield line up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Matt Wallace at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Taylor Pendrith lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Taylor Pendrith at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2021; Ridgeland, South Carolina, USA; Austin Cook putts on the 10th green during the second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Austin Cook at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Brandon Hagy reacts to missing a putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brandon Hagy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago