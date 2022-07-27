Fans of Wellington Paranormal have been awaiting the long anticipated return of the hit comedy series, which is a spin off of What We Do in the Shadows.

Wellington Paranormal, a mockumentary, boasts a who's who of creative talent.

How to Watch Wellington Paranormal Season 4 Premiere Today:

Date: July 27, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The CW

Live stream Wellington Paranormal Season 4 Premiere on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The fourth season, announced as the show's final, comes from executive producer duo Jermaine Clements and Taika Waititi, some of New Zealand's best and brightest talent.

Mike Minogue (District 9, The Watercooler) and Karen O'Leary (The Eggplant, The Breaker Upperers) play the roles of an eponymously named police officer pairing. Minogue and O'Leary belong to the paranormal unit of the Wellington police and they are tasked with investigating peculiar and preternatural incidents that arise in their small New Zealand town.

The first episode of the season is titled "Birdwoman" and it follows Minogue and O'Leary as they investigate the appearance of a Kurangaituku. This mythical being, originally of the Māori tradition, is said to be half bird, half woman, so the officers decide to seek a specialist, namely from an ornithologist.

Regional restrictions may apply