How to Watch Great White Comeback: Stream Shark Week Live Online, TV Channel

Shark Week brings another great show in the Great White Comeback on the Discovery Channel on Wednesday.

The great white shark is one of the most fascinating creatures on the planet and one that has long been feared by humans.

Date: July 27, 2022

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

It is a shark that has a menacing presence to it and one that people do not want to mess with, but what happens when it starts to disappear from a specific area around South Africa?

In 2017, one of the strangest ocean mysteries occurred in South Africa when an entire great white shark population disappeared overnight. Alison Towner and her team head out on an epic investigation to find the missing great whites of Seal Island.

The show Great White Comeback dives deep into where the sharks went and why they may have left. It is another great opportunity to learn about sharks and dive into a mystery of the disappearance of a huge group of sharks.

Catch the show on the Discovery Channel at 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday night as part of Shark Week. It will not disappoint.

