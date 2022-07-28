Skip to main content

How to Watch Great White Comeback: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Shark Week brings another great show in the Great White Comeback on the Discovery Channel on Wednesday.

The great white shark is one of the most fascinating creatures on the planet and one that has long been feared by humans.

How to Watch Great White Comeback Special Today:

Date: July 27, 2022

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

Live Stream Great White Comeback Special on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It is a shark that has a menacing presence to it and one that people do not want to mess with, but what happens when it starts to disappear from a specific area around South Africa?

In 2017, one of the strangest ocean mysteries occurred in South Africa when an entire great white shark population disappeared overnight. Alison Towner and her team head out on an epic investigation to find the missing great whites of Seal Island.

The show Great White Comeback dives deep into where the sharks went and why they may have left. It is another great opportunity to learn about sharks and dive into a mystery of the disappearance of a huge group of sharks.

Catch the show on the Discovery Channel at 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday night as part of Shark Week. It will not disappoint. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Great White Comeback Special

TV CHANNEL: Discovery Channel
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

61-sBNhs5AL._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch Great White Comeback: Stream Shark Week Live Online, TV Channel

By Adam Childsjust now
Mar 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pumas UNAM forward Juan Ignacio Dinenno (9) shoots the ball defended by New England Revolution defender Omar Gonzalez (3) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
USATSI_17863086
Soccer

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlán FC: Stream Liga MX Live Online, TV

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
1658544814417
entertainment

How to Watch Mission Shark Dome: Stream Shark Week Live Online, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
p15720932_b_h8_ac
entertainment

How to Watch Wellington Paranormal Season 4 Premiere

By Iolanda Neto1 hour ago
Apr 2, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Vincent Whaley watches his drive on hole 2 during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Vincent Whaley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Doc Redman putts on the fourth green during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Doc Redman at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
1658544454533
entertainment

How to Watch MechaShark Love Down Under Special: Stream Shark Week

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Jul 3, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Scott Stallings prepares to putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Scott Stallings at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago