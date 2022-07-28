Skip to main content

How to Watch Mission Shark Dome: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Discovery Channel brings fans Mission Shark Dome on Wednesday night as part of Shark Week.

Sharks are the big topic on the Discovery Channel this week and Wednesday night at you can catch another great show in Mission Shark Dome.

How to Watch Mission Shark Dome Special Today:

Date: July 27, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

Live Stream Mission Shark Dome Special on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Experts have been trying to find new ways to research sharks and get even more information about the fascinating creatures.

Wednesday they find a new way when a team of shark experts use new dive technology to get closer to sharks than ever before. Dr. Austin Gallagher and Andre Musgrove enter the Shark Dome to allow them to dive without noisy scuba equipment to locate an elusive great white pupping zone.

Without the noise of the scuba equipment, the hope is to be less disruptive to the sharks and allow them to dive even deeper. That in turn will get more info on the group of sharks and learn more about the pups.

Sharks have always been a bit of an unknown, but now with the help of new technology, shark experts are able to learn things about them that they never could have imagined.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Mission Shark Dome

TV CHANNEL: Discovery Channel
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17863086
Soccer

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlán FC: Stream Liga MX Live Online, TV

By Rafael Urbina37 seconds ago
1658544814417
entertainment

How to Watch Mission Shark Dome: Stream Shark Week Live Online, TV Channel

By Adam Childs37 seconds ago
p15720932_b_h8_ac
entertainment

How to Watch Wellington Paranormal Season 4 Premiere

By Iolanda Neto37 minutes ago
May 13, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; David Skinns putts for birdie on the 18th green during the second round of the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

David Skinns at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jan 21, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Brandon Wu lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second round of the American Express golf tournament at La Quinta Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brandon Wu at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Adam Schenk reacts after a putt on the eighth green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Adam Schenk at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Nov 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Taylor Moore drives off the 9th tee during the second round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Taylor Moore at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Matt Wallace and Sam Horsfield line up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Matt Wallace at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 17, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Taylor Pendrith lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Taylor Pendrith at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago