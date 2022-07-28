How to Watch Sharks! With Tracey Morgan: Stream Shark Week Live Online

Shark Week continues on Thursday night with Sharks! With Tracey Morgan. Fans will no doubt get some laughs in.

The Discovery Channel has brought great shows about sharks all week long and even some of the ones you didn't know you want to watch.

How to Watch Sharks! With Tracey Morgan Special Today:

Date: July 28, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

Thursday night you can catch another one of those shows at 8 p.m. ET with Sharks! With Tracey Morgan.

Morgan is most known for his comedic roles in movies and shows, but Thursday night he'll be talking all about sharks.

Morgan teams up with shark experts around the country to identify the craziest and most ferocious sharks in the ocean. From rare species to stealthy predators, Morgan shows off his favorite sharks and their incredible capabilities and adaptations.

Most of the shark shows during the Shark Week are serious and dive deep into things viewers didn't know about them, but this should be more of a fun and lighthearted show.

Morgan is known for bringing big laughs to whatever he is doing and you can expect more of the same from him in this special on Thursday night.

