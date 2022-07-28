How to Watch Wild West Chronicles: Season Two Premiere: Stream Live

Skip to main content

How to Watch Wild West Chronicles: Live Stream Season Two Premiere, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wild West Chronicles is back for season two on INSP Thursday night.

The show Wild West Chronicles returns for a second season on Thursday after a successful first season on INSP.

How to Watch Wild West Chronicles: Season Two Premiere Today:

Date: July 28, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: INSP

Live Stream Wild West Chronicles: Season Two Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The show is a throwback in time to the Wild West days and shares tales of back in the day.

In the original docudrama series, the legendary Bat Masterson trades his sheriff’s badge for a pen to chase stories instead of outlaws. Each week, the gunslinger turned newsman travels the frontier to chronicle the wildest stories of the Old West.

In the first episode of season two, bones inspires a rush of treasure hunters to flood the windblown bluffs of Wyoming. After stumbling upon a strange fossil, a man gets caught in the crossfire of a rival paleontologists warring over a trove of dinosaur bones.

The show is also described as fearless lawmen and ruthless outlaws ride once more in this new docudrama series that chronicles the tall tales, little known stories, and front page headlines of the Wild West. Wild West Chronicles sets the record straight with personal accounts of the West's most notorious events directly from the mouths of the characters who lived through them. Viewers see what it was like to thrive and survive in the American West.

