The Discovery Channel continues Shark Week on Friday night with Clash of Killers: Great White vs Mako

Two of the biggest sharks take center stage on Friday night in Clash of Killers: Great White vs Mako on the Discovery Channel at 9 pm EST.

How to Watch Clash of Killers: Great White vs Mako Special Today:

Date: July 29, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

Live Stream Clash of Killers: Great White vs Mako Special on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The two sharks are feared by many and often the predators, but what happens when the two meet up in the ocean?

Scientist Dr. Riley Elliott is tracking two of the ocean's most legendary apex predators -- great whites and makos -- as they head on a collision​ ​course during their yearly migration off the coast of New Zealand.

It is another fascinating look into the habits of sharks and what they need to do to survive.

Elliott is doing his best to figure out what happens when the two fearsome sharks meet up and who will come out on top.

The Discovery Channel has brought us a lot of shows on the two animals, but this is one of the first that explores the two together and you can catch it Friday night at 9 pm EST.

Regional restrictions may apply.