How to Watch Flashback Friday Jaws Marathon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The AMC channel presents its own shark movies on Friday when it flashes back to Jaws, Jaws 2 and Jaws 3

It's shark week and AMC wants to join the party, so Friday flip on over for Flashback Friday and check out the collection of Jaws movies.

How to Watch Flashback Friday: Jaws, Jaws 2 and Jaws 3 Today:

Date: July 29, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AMC

Live Stream Flashback Friday: Jaws, Jaws 2 and Jaws 3 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Starting at 8 pm ET AMC will begin a marathon of Jaws movies starting with the first one. 

Jaws is about a killer shark unleashing chaos on a beach community off Cape Cod. It's up to a local sheriff, a marine biologist, and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down.

It continues at 11 pm EST with Jaws 2 when police chief Brody must protect the citizens of Amity after a second monstrous shark begins terrorizing the waters.

It finishes at 1:30 am with Jaws 3 where a giant thirty-five-foot shark becomes trapped in a SeaWorld theme park and it's up to the sons of police chief Brody to rescue everyone.

The Jaws franchise was some of the original shark movies and you can catch all the great action starting at 8 pm EST on AMC.

Regional restrictions may apply.

