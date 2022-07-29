Skip to main content

How to Watch The Great Hammerhead Stakeout: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Discovery Channel concludes another night of 'Shark Week' with 'The Great Hammerhead Stakeout' on Friday night

The hammerhead shark takes center stage in the last show of the night for the Discovery Channel for Shark Week.

How to Watch The Great Hammerhead Stakeout Special Today:

Date: July 29, 2022

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

Live Stream The Great Hammerhead Stakeout Special on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Great Hammerhead Stakeout follows shark scientist Dr. Tristan Guttridge and former royal marines commando James Glancy as they carry out an audacious plan to stake out the barrier reef of Andros Island in the Bahamas. They’re hoping to find out whether local fishermen reports of big sharks choosing Andros’s waters as home are true, and to do this they are using a revolutionary underwater tent, tethered to the seabed. 

The tent is a base for operations, allowing the two divers to stay underwater for 10 hours non-stop and to carry out different dives out of the tent to the drop-off, the channel system and the shallow flats of the interior. As the plan unfolds, Tristan and James have multiple encounters with sharks including a tiger shark and several great hammerheads. The film's conclusion is that Andros itself, a wild and undeveloped environment makes the perfect home for these big sharks and perhaps this abundant natural sanctuary is causing great hammerheads to stay put and enjoy this rare environment, according to bigwavetv.com.

It is a new and exciting way for the two men to explore what is underneath the water over a long period of time. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

