How to Watch Hell of a Week with Charlamagne tha God: Stream Season Premiere

How to Watch Hell of a Week with Charlamagne tha God: Live Stream Season Two Premiere, TV Channel, Start Time

Comedy Central brings back Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God for a second season on Thursday night.

Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey is back on Comedy Central on Thursday night for his late night talk show Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God.

How to Watch Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God: Season Two Premiere Today:

Date: July 28, 2022

Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Comedy Central

Live Stream Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God: Season Two Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The show's second season debuts on Thursday night with a new name, but the same intense and funny content.

Whether it's political or cultural debates, Lenard "Charlamagne" McKelvey won't shy away from hard-hitting topics or unlikely guests on this refreshingly unfiltered late night talk show. 

“Last year I shared ‘Tha God’s Honest Truth’ about politics, culture and social issues but this year, I’m thinking enough shows talking about problems," McKelvey said. "I want to discuss solutions. Hell of a Week will be a safe space for free speech and a safe space for comedy."

If you don't want to shy away from real thoughts from the biggest names in pop culture then this is the late night show for you.

The show is a half hour show with McKelvey as the host and will air once a week as the and guests discuss the biggest issues from the past week.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
28
2022

Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God: Season Two Premiere

TV CHANNEL: Comedy Central
Time
11:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
