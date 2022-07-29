Skip to main content

How to Watch Jaws vs The Blob: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Shark Week continues on Discovery Channel on Friday night with Jaws vs The Blob at 8 pm EST

A new concern for juvenile great white sharks is approaching and it is its own kind. Friday night find out if they're actually attacking their own or if something else is happening.

How to Watch Jaws vs The Blob Special Today:

Date: July 29, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

Live Stream Jaws vs The Blob Special on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

According to discovery.com, a new phenomenon known as The Blob sends juvenile great white sharks straight into a feeding frenzy of giant 20-foot adults off Guadalupe Island. A team of shark experts dives deep to discover whether the young sharks survive or become a snack.

What is this thing called The Blob and how is affecting the sharks? It is another fascinating detail of the ocean that you can find out more about on Friday night.

It is yet another dangerous expedition for the shark experts, but it is one they are willing to take to try and find out more about the great white sharks and what is happening to them under the water.

If you love sharks then this is another great show to check out and it starts at 8 pm EST on the Discovery Channel.

Regional restrictions may apply.

