How to Watch John Wick/Action Movie Marathon: Live Stream USA Network

Skip to main content

How to Watch John Wick/Action Movie Marathon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The USA Network brings us a movie marathon on Friday and Saturday with Olympus Has Fallen and all three John Wick movies

If you are in the mood for an action-packed day of movies then you need to check out USA Network on either Friday or Saturday.

How to Watch John Wick/Action Movie Marathon Today:

Date: July 29, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live Stream John Wick/Action Movie Marathon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The network is presenting the John Wick/Action Movie Marathon with Olympus Has Fallen, John Wick and John Wick 2 on Friday and then they replay them again on Saturday finishing with John Wick 3.

First up on Friday at 5 pm EST is Olympus Has Fallen where Secret Service agent Mike Banning finds himself trapped inside the White House in the wake of a terrorist attack and works with national security to rescue the President from his kidnappers.

Keanu Reeves takes center stage when John Wick follows at 7:30 pm EST on the network. Reeves stars as a retired hit man who is forced back into the underground world of assassins when he embarks on a merciless rampage to hunt down his adversaries.

Reeves is back in John Wick 2 starting at 9:30 pm EST. The movie sees Reeves returning to the criminal underworld to repay a debt as John Wick and then he discovers that a large bounty has been put on his life.

If you miss the action on Friday, catch it again on Saturday starting at 11:30 am EST with all three movies and then John Wick 3 starting at 6:50 pm.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
29
2022

John Wick/Action Movie Marathon

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USA Network
entertainment

How to Watch John Wick/Action Movie Marathon: Live Stream USA Network

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18371939
Auto Racing

How to Watch ARCA Racing Series, IRP

By Kristofer Habbas10 minutes ago
USATSI_18741536
NASCAR

How to Watch Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, Qualifying

By Kristofer Habbas13 minutes ago
imago0047833936h (2)
Soccer

How to Watch Juárez vs. Toluca

By Rafael Urbina17 minutes ago
cremonese
Soccer

How to Watch Cremonese in Canada All Season Long: Stream Serie A Live Online

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
little-league-world-series
entertainment

What to Watch in August: Your Streaming Guide to Sports and Entertainment

By Claire Kuwana1 hour ago
Bologna Genoa Serie A
Soccer

How to Watch Bologna in Canada All Season Long: Stream Serie A Live

By Justin Carter2 hours ago
FORMULA 1
Formula 1

How to Watch Hungarian Grand Prix Practice Two: Live Stream Formula One

By Phil Watson3 hours ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
Golf

How to Watch the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open: Live Stream Second Round

By Matthew Beighle3 hours ago