How to Watch John Wick/Action Movie Marathon: Live Stream USA Network

The USA Network brings us a movie marathon on Friday and Saturday with Olympus Has Fallen and all three John Wick movies

If you are in the mood for an action-packed day of movies then you need to check out USA Network on either Friday or Saturday.

How to Watch John Wick/Action Movie Marathon Today:

Date: July 29, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live Stream John Wick/Action Movie Marathon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The network is presenting the John Wick/Action Movie Marathon with Olympus Has Fallen, John Wick and John Wick 2 on Friday and then they replay them again on Saturday finishing with John Wick 3.

First up on Friday at 5 pm EST is Olympus Has Fallen where Secret Service agent Mike Banning finds himself trapped inside the White House in the wake of a terrorist attack and works with national security to rescue the President from his kidnappers.

Keanu Reeves takes center stage when John Wick follows at 7:30 pm EST on the network. Reeves stars as a retired hit man who is forced back into the underground world of assassins when he embarks on a merciless rampage to hunt down his adversaries.

Reeves is back in John Wick 2 starting at 9:30 pm EST. The movie sees Reeves returning to the criminal underworld to repay a debt as John Wick and then he discovers that a large bounty has been put on his life.

If you miss the action on Friday, catch it again on Saturday starting at 11:30 am EST with all three movies and then John Wick 3 starting at 6:50 pm.

Regional restrictions may apply.