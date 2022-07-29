Skip to main content

How to Watch Life After Lockup: Season Four Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Life After Lockup returns on Friday night for its season four premiere starting at 9 pm EST on WE tv

Ever wonder how hard it is for people to get acclimated to the real world after lockup, or how they deal with their significant other after being put away? If you do then you need to check out Life After Lockup on Friday night on WE tv.

How to Watch Life After Lockup: Season Four Premiere Today:

Date: July 29, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: WE tv

Live Stream Life After Lockup: Season Four Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

Life After Lockup follows nine former inmates and their significant others from the hit series Love After Lockup through their weird and wild journey to survive the real world. This season's new couples face travel limitations and restrictions on consorting with old connections, and temptations of alcohol and drugs. Returning couples deal with the growing pains of adjusting to love, family and marriage while juggling the emotional challenges of life on the outside. Will they stay together and stay out of prison?

Three new couples are introduced in the fourth season premiere. Tayler & Chance of Elsberry, MO, Chazz & Branwin of La Grange, KY and Portland, OR and Kevin & Tiffany of Arlington,TX.

Their lives get explored along with six former couples in the new season and it should be just as good as ever.

Regional restrictions may apply.

