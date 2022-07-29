How to Watch Made From Scratch Season 4 Premiere: Stream live online

Season 4 of Made from Scratch on Fuse TV premieres on Thursday.

Whether you are a fancy cook or enjoy comfort food, there is no doubt that family recipes are the best.

It is what you grew up with and what brings you the fondest memories of your childhood. If that is what excites you, then Fuse TV's show Made From Scratch is exactly what you need to watch.

Date: July 28, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fuse TV

Artists share a home-cooked meal with their family and friends. Join hosts as they cook and reveal how food and family have helped shape their identity and inspired their art.

It is a great concept for a cooking show that not only allows you to dive into some of their favorite dishes, but also allows you to learn more about the artist.

On Thursday's episode Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins and his dad, Chuck, cook up crab cakes and key lime pie at Ninja's Florida home. The Twitch streamer and Youtube sensation reflects on his journey from a regular kid to an international super star.

