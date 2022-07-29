Skip to main content

How to Watch Monster Mako Under the Rig: Live Stream Shark Week, TV Channel, Start Time

'Shark Week' continues on Thursday night with 'Monster Mako Under the Rig' starting on the Discovery Channel

The Discovery Channel continues its extremely popular Shark Week on Thursday with a look at mako sharks in Monster Mako Under the Rig.

How to Watch Monster Mako Under the Rig Special Today:

Date: July 28, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

Live Stream Monster Mako Under the Rig Special on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

According to discovery.com, a team of researchers discovers a mysterious group of mako sharks in the gulf of Mexico who migrate from Florida to Rhode Island. They call these sharks mavericks. Now, the team is trying to learn what sets them apart from others of their kind.

The group is led by Dr. Kesley Banks an HRI assistant research scientist and Dr. Greg Stunz, director for the Center for Sportfish Science and Conservation.

The duo, along with a group, will take a look at the interesting migrating patterns of the mako shark. Banks says “For Shark Week, we are looking at how short-fin makos use artificial reefs during their migrations to and from the gulf of Mexico,” 

It is an interesting show that dives into the sharks that are normally great gaming fish but also are fascinating animals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
28
2022

Monster Mako Under the Rig Special

TV CHANNEL: Discovery Channel
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

download
entertainment

How to Watch Made From Scratch Season 4 Premiere: Stream live online

By Adam Childs46 seconds ago
1658545695598
entertainment

How to Watch Monster Mako Under the Rig: Live Stream Shark Week

By Adam Childs46 seconds ago
DeWanna Bonner Sun WNBA
WNBA

How to Watch Sparks at Mercury: Stream WNBA Live Online, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas46 seconds ago
Jul 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) hits a two run double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Giants: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar15 minutes ago
Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jul 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) runs home to score against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jul 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) runs home to score against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
22-PR-1882_WWC2_PressSite_WebBanners768x768-
entertainment

How to Watch Wild West Chronicles: Season Two Premiere: Stream Live

By Adam Childs1 hour ago