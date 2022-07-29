How to Watch Monster Mako Under the Rig: Live Stream Shark Week

'Shark Week' continues on Thursday night with 'Monster Mako Under the Rig' starting on the Discovery Channel

The Discovery Channel continues its extremely popular Shark Week on Thursday with a look at mako sharks in Monster Mako Under the Rig.

How to Watch Monster Mako Under the Rig Special Today:

Date: July 28, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

Live Stream Monster Mako Under the Rig Special on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

According to discovery.com, a team of researchers discovers a mysterious group of mako sharks in the gulf of Mexico who migrate from Florida to Rhode Island. They call these sharks mavericks. Now, the team is trying to learn what sets them apart from others of their kind.

The group is led by Dr. Kesley Banks an HRI assistant research scientist and Dr. Greg Stunz, director for the Center for Sportfish Science and Conservation.

The duo, along with a group, will take a look at the interesting migrating patterns of the mako shark. Banks says “For Shark Week, we are looking at how short-fin makos use artificial reefs during their migrations to and from the gulf of Mexico,”

It is an interesting show that dives into the sharks that are normally great gaming fish but also are fascinating animals.

Regional restrictions may apply.