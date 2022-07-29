Skip to main content

How to Watch Ready to Love Season 6 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Reality show Ready to Love is back for season six and you can catch the premiere at 8 pm EST on OWN

Reality shows where individuals are looking for love have been a hit for years and it is no exception with Ready to Love on the OWN network.

How to Watch Ready to Love: Live Stream Season Six Premiere Today:

Date: July 29, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: OWN

Live Stream Ready to Love: Live Stream Season Six Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

Back for its sixth season, host Tommy Miles heads to Miami, with 20 new singles to kick off the season with a pool mixer, where he advises the newcomers to seek “love over lust.” As with seasons past, Ready To Love will be filled with drama, uncertainty, and overall entertainment. In the end, only the strongest couples will remain to decide whether they are truly ready to make a commitment according to essence.com.

The show will feature 20 contestants, 10 women and 10 men, ranging in age from 30 all the way to 48.

They will mix and mingle and see if they can find someone that they feel like they can fall in love with.

The last two seasons have been a huge success and season six should be even better. Catch the premiere episode on Friday night at 8 pm EST on Own.

Regional restrictions may apply.

 

How To Watch

July
29
2022

Ready to Love Season Six Premiere

TV CHANNEL: OWN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
