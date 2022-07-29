CBS brings back Secret Celebrity Renovation for the a second season with the debut on Friday night at 8pm EST

Love watching celebrities give back? If you do then you need to check out Secret Celebrity Renovation on CBS on Friday night at 8 pm EST.

How to Watch Secret Celebrity Renovation: Season Two Premiere Today:

Date: July 29, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream Secret Celebrity Renovation: Season Two Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

According to cbs.com, Secret Celebrity Renovation is a series that gives celebrities in sports, music and entertainment the chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success. Hosted by Nischelle Turner, it provides stars with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone in their hometowns who has had a significant impact on their life’s journey. This season’s featured celebrities include Shaquille O’Neal, Nicole Scherzinger and Ghosts' Utkarsh Ambudkar.

In the second season premiere episode comic and actor Billy Gardell returns to his hometown of Pittsburgh to renovate the home of his best friend's mother, Marianne O'Connell according to the show description.

The show is both heartwarming and joyous as the celebrities get an opportunity to give something back to someone that was influential to them.

It is a great premise for a show and the first season did very well. The second season shouldn't disappoint either with the first episode on Friday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.